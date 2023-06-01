Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 32,485 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,485 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.14% of DTE Energy worth $31,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 966.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DTE stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.57. 495,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,719. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.93. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $136.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DTE. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($31.72) target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($26.88) target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.94.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.