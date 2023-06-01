Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 12,030 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,149 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 12,030 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.06% of VMware worth $29,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,363 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,526,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,577 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,152,810 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $655,028,000 after purchasing an additional 333,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in VMware by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $611,781,000 after purchasing an additional 143,362 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in VMware by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $388,115,000 after purchasing an additional 186,229 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 28.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,716,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $289,205,000 after acquiring an additional 602,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW traded down $1.78 on Thursday, reaching $134.51. 743,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.04 and its 200-day moving average is $121.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $137.56.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

