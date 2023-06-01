Martingale Asset Management L P Has $34.03 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 396,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,797 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $34,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Motco raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 935.6% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $76.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,934,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,804,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.90 and its 200 day moving average is $83.09.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

About Gilead Sciences



Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

