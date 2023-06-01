Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP) to Issue GBX 0.90 Dividend

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of MNP traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 344 ($4.25). The company had a trading volume of 49,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,463. The firm has a market cap of £256.93 million, a P/E ratio of -952.78 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 344.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 325.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 272.16 ($3.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 354 ($4.37).
About Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust
