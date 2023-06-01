Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP) to Issue GBX 0.90 Dividend

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MNP traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 344 ($4.25). The company had a trading volume of 49,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,463. The firm has a market cap of £256.93 million, a P/E ratio of -952.78 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 344.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 325.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 272.16 ($3.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 354 ($4.37).

About Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of large cap companies having market capitalization greater than $1 billion.

