Markel (NYSE:MKL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,313.72 on Tuesday. Markel has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,458.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,323.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,323.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Markel

In other Markel news, Director Morgan E. Housel bought 19 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,131. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,336.25 per share, with a total value of $66,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 347 shares in the company, valued at $463,678.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Morgan E. Housel purchased 19 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330 shares in the company, valued at $439,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 194 shares of company stock valued at $260,642 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,304,280,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 521.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,057,000 after purchasing an additional 445,182 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 471,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $602,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Markel by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.