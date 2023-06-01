Mark T. Thies Sells 46,006 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) EVP Mark T. Thies sold 46,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $1,906,948.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,107.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:AVA traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.82. The stock had a trading volume of 119,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,654. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.51. Avista Co. has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.37 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Avista’s payout ratio is 98.93%.

AVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avista in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 146.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Avista by 377.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Avista by 156.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in Avista during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

