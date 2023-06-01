Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,647 shares during the quarter. Fortive comprises about 2.3% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC owned 0.22% of Fortive worth $50,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.54.

Fortive Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FTV stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.02. 1,178,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,193. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.18.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.