Manx Financial Group PLC (MFX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Manx Financial Group PLC (LON:MFX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Manx Financial Group’s previous dividend of $0.24. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Manx Financial Group Price Performance

LON MFX opened at GBX 23.50 ($0.29) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.04 million, a P/E ratio of 783.33 and a beta of 0.75. Manx Financial Group has a 52 week low of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 29.75 ($0.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get Manx Financial Group alerts:

Manx Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Manx Financial Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides asset and personal finance, and wealth management services in the Isle of Man, the United Kingdom, and the Channel Island. The company provides various financial products and services, such as savings accounts, asset financing, personal loans, block discounting, and other specialist secured credit facilities to consumers and business sectors; and loans to small and medium sized entities, as well as foreign exchange, and hire purchase and leasing brokerage services.

Receive News & Ratings for Manx Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manx Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.