Manx Financial Group PLC (MFX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Manx Financial Group PLC (LON:MFX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Manx Financial Group’s previous dividend of $0.24. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Manx Financial Group Price Performance
LON MFX opened at GBX 23.50 ($0.29) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.04 million, a P/E ratio of 783.33 and a beta of 0.75. Manx Financial Group has a 52 week low of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 29.75 ($0.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Manx Financial Group Company Profile
