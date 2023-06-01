Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MLVF opened at $15.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $115.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22. Malvern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Malvern Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLVF. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 686,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after buying an additional 202,032 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 312,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after buying an additional 141,117 shares in the last quarter. Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $2,376,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,222,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $971,000. Institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of banks. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

