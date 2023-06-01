Maiar DEX Price Up 19.1% Over Last 7 Days (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $22.92 million and $79,007.83 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00026032 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00020013 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00016045 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001100 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,876.73 or 0.99993351 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000665 USD and is up 1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $99,706.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.