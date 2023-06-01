Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Trading 8.1% Higher

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) traded up 8.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.85 and last traded at $12.84. 971,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,642,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGNI. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

Magnite Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnite

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.22. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $130.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 12,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $134,803.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 432,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,173.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Magnite news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $81,056.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,188,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 12,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $134,803.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,173.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,021 shares of company stock valued at $750,948. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 391.9% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

