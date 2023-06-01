Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $312.36.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $278.41 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $57.21 and a fifty-two week high of $322.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of -0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.47.

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.78) by $0.55. Equities research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -18.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.