Macy’s (NYSE:M) Upgraded at Gordon Haskett

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on M. StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Macy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NYSE M traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $13.87. 30,199,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,826,137. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Macy’s had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of M. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 154,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

