Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Down 6.6%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 222,864 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 988,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Up 15.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90.

Institutional Trading of Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 216.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYEL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 309.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,778,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635,614 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,991,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 290.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 107.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,379,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 397.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 840,833 shares in the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

