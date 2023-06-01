LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives $234.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $234.75.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.
Insider Activity
In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 557 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of LPL Financial
LPL Financial Price Performance
LPLA stock opened at $194.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.37. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $169.68 and a 12-month high of $271.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.90.
LPL Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.22%.
About LPL Financial
LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.
