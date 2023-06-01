Loop Capital Raises Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $215.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Loop Capital from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.07% from the company’s previous close.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.57.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $224.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.01. The stock has a market cap of $219.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,067.29, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $231,237.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,107.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $231,237.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,107.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,656 shares of company stock worth $7,150,149. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 355,382 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $70,998,000 after purchasing an additional 28,077 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $117,017,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 21,119 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.