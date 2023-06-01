Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF)

Analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.
Kinaxis Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:KXSCF traded down $1.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.07. The stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 826. Kinaxis has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $139.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.97.
Kinaxis Company Profile
Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include applications, app warehouse, and platforms. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.
