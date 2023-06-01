Loop Capital Increases Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $108.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 32.97% from the stock’s previous close.

AVY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.25.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $161.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $204.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.87.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at $239,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $153,787,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 595.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 824,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,154,000 after buying an additional 705,483 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after buying an additional 566,938 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 3,901.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 579,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,913,000 after buying an additional 565,140 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

Featured Articles

