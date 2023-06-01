LooksRare (LOOKS) Market Cap Tops $70.66 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 31st. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0850 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LooksRare has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $70.66 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LooksRare alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About LooksRare

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 897,412,960 tokens and its circulating supply is 831,759,201 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

LooksRare Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LooksRare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LooksRare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.