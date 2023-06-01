Logistics Innovation Technologies (NASDAQ:LITTU) Shares Up 0.1%

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITTU – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.22. 4,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 26,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10.

Get Logistics Innovation Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LITTU. Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the first quarter worth $492,000.

About Logistics Innovation Technologies

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.