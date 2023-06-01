Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL) Trading 2.6% Higher

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEYL – Get Rating) rose 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 48,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 23,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.
Logiq Trading Up 2.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38.
About Logiq
Logiq, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology.
