Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Director Jamie Odell Buys 5,000 Shares

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) Director Jamie Odell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.06 per share, with a total value of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jamie Odell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 31st, Jamie Odell purchased 5,000 shares of Light & Wonder stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.90 per share, with a total value of $294,500.00.

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

LNW traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.29. 808,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,480. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $68.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $670.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.14 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 140.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Susquehanna raised shares of Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Light & Wonder

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNW. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,830,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,790,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,792,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth $1,454,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Stories

