Kyrrex Price Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (KRRX)

Kyrrex (KRRX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Kyrrex token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kyrrex has a market cap of $45.15 million and $137,417.54 worth of Kyrrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kyrrex has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kyrrex Token Profile

Kyrrex was first traded on November 29th, 2021. Kyrrex’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Kyrrex’s official Twitter account is @kyrrexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kyrrex’s official website is kyrrex.com.

Kyrrex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyrrex is a global digital bank, disrupting the traditional financial world and connecting it with online finance and cryptocurrency trading. It is easier than ever to exchange fiat currencies against digital assets and vice versa only through a single platform.”

