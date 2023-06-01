Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Kopin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Kopin Stock Performance

KOPN stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. Kopin has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Kopin had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 57.17%. The company had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kopin will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kopin by 18.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kopin by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 68,844 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kopin by 261.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 45,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 33,163 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 16.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 273,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 37,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 32.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

