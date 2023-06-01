KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Receives $47.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several brokerages have commented on KNYJY. BNP Paribas lowered shares of KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

KONE Oyj Price Performance

KNYJY stock opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. KONE Oyj has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization, and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

