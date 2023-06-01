Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) Trading Up 1.5%

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNVKF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.55 and last traded at $37.55. 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.
Kinnevik Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.55.
Kinnevik Company Profile
Kinnevik AB formerly known as Investment AB Kinnevik, is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas.
