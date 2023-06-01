Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.45.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at $709,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,796,000 after buying an additional 489,598 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,628,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,311 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,152,000 after buying an additional 715,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,465,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,180,000 after buying an additional 108,050 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,270,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,375,000 after buying an additional 145,688 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMB opened at $134.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.46. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 80.82%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

