KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Purchased by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in KBR were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KBR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,188,000 after buying an additional 39,673 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in KBR by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,824,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,751,000 after purchasing an additional 58,460 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in KBR by 1.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,472,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,415,000 after purchasing an additional 64,012 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in KBR by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,396,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,029,000 after purchasing an additional 142,941 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in KBR by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,166,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,326,000 after buying an additional 92,212 shares during the last quarter.

Get KBR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.14.

KBR Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KBR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,555,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,765. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $59.99.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. KBR had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other KBR news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $142,050.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,850,216.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,100 in the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KBR Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.