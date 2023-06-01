JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 152,821 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,097,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,821 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of ITT worth $494,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 495,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,403,000 after purchasing an additional 249,528 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in ITT by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 269.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in ITT by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 21,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 30,898 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In related news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $191,622.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,229.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITT Trading Down 3.2 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ITT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

ITT opened at $76.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.41. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $95.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.32 and a 200 day moving average of $84.69.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. ITT had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.63%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

