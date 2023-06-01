JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSCGet Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,798,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,576 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 85.68% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $458,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,575,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BBSC opened at $52.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.47. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $60.69.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

