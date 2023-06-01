JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Down 5.8%

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.50 and last traded at $26.56. Approximately 400,395 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 585,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on JOYY from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on JOYY in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on JOYY from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, CLSA lowered their target price on JOYY from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

JOYY Trading Down 7.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

JOYY Increases Dividend

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $604.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.84 million. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 5.34%. Analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. This is a boost from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 281.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOYY

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the first quarter worth approximately $29,055,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 28.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,995,000 after purchasing an additional 906,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 169.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,318,000 after purchasing an additional 751,909 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,241,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,230,000 after purchasing an additional 576,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at $17,374,000. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

About JOYY



JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through the BIGO and All Other segments.

Further Reading

