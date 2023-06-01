Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 560 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNQI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 587.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,815,000 after buying an additional 234,613 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 427,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,009,000 after acquiring an additional 66,366 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,504,000 after acquiring an additional 42,011 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1,177.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 20,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 332.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

PNQI stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.75. The stock had a trading volume of 13,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,595. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a one year low of $105.61 and a one year high of $149.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.99. The company has a market capitalization of $563.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15.

About Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

