Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 235 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned about 0.36% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 425.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1,171.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RHS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.25. The company had a trading volume of 18,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,222. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $153.20 and a 52-week high of $178.08.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

