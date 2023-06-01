Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 1,550 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 58,986 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,998. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.76 and a 200-day moving average of $97.92. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $103.09.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

