Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $533,000 Position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 632,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,033 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 177.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 59,453 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 791,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 51,008 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 169.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 78,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 49,660 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $880,000.

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

DIV stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.14. 82,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,657. Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $21.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

