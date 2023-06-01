Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $3.68 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF makes up about 2.8% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned about 0.37% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after acquiring an additional 31,327 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,386,000 after acquiring an additional 17,663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,428,000 after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after acquiring an additional 11,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,599,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RYH traded up $2.50 on Thursday, reaching $283.37. 10,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,216. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $292.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.20. The company has a market cap of $966.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $248.94 and a 12 month high of $304.15.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.