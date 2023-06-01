Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,304 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 878.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BAB stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.60. The company had a trading volume of 81,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,273. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

