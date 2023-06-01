Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Global X Social Media Index ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Global X Social Media Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Social Media Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Social Media Index ETF alerts:

Global X Social Media Index ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF stock traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $36.15. 9,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,361. The company has a market cap of $143.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.94. Global X Social Media Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.17.

Global X Social Media Index ETF Company Profile

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Social Media Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Social Media Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.