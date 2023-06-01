Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 295.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

XAR traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.82. The company had a trading volume of 58,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,182. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $91.37 and a 12-month high of $121.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.07.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

