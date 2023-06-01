Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 2,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,766,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,822,205. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.28.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

