Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Lessened by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,684 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.4% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $72,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,895,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,496,000 after purchasing an additional 581,972 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 273,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,958,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,456,643,000 after purchasing an additional 294,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,631,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,621,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.30. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $183.35. The firm has a market cap of $401.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.