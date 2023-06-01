John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Short Interest Down 7.1% in May

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 838,600 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the April 30th total of 902,300 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 154,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:JBT traded down $3.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.68. 571,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,280. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $81.59 and a fifty-two week high of $126.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $32,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,949 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,669.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

