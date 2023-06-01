JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $29,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 847 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,514,667,000 after buying an additional 7,936,912 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Shopify by 5,093.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,819,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,459 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 673.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,465,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,424,000 after buying an additional 2,146,710 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,418,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Shopify by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,645,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,205,000 after buying an additional 1,875,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $57.07 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $65.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day moving average of $45.02. The firm has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.87 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

