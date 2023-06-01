ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Short Interest Up 7.0% in May

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 936,900 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the April 30th total of 875,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 444,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insider Transactions at ITT

In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $191,622.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ITT

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,763,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $507,298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ITT by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,156,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $617,569,000 after purchasing an additional 68,487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,097,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,543,000 after buying an additional 152,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ITT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,291,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $198,426,000 after purchasing an additional 29,808 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ITT by 6.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,227,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,550,000 after purchasing an additional 141,083 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Stock Performance

ITT stock traded down $2.54 on Wednesday, reaching $76.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,881. ITT has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $95.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.24 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

