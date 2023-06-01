iShares USD Green Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:BGRN)

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.134 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BGRN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,821. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average of $46.76. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $49.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares USD Green Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGRN. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $240,000.

About iShares USD Green Bond ETF

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

