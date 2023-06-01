iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,303,964 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 977% from the previous session’s volume of 121,062 shares.The stock last traded at $87.08 and had previously closed at $87.19.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $651.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 134.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the first quarter worth about $216,000.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

