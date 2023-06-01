iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.12. 3,852,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,829,972. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $118.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.44.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

