iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Bought by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned 0.11% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $123.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.