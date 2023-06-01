iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Southern Wealth Management LLP

Southern Wealth Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,598 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 1.8% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,955,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,117,000 after acquiring an additional 157,566 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,740,000 after buying an additional 80,408 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,407,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,220,000 after buying an additional 166,486 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,313,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,326,000 after acquiring an additional 266,599 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,141,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,339,000 after buying an additional 34,928 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.68. 1,033,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,058. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.21 and a fifty-two week high of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.