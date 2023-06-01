iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $128.51

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $128.51 and last traded at $128.32, with a volume of 988774 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.28.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.78.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

